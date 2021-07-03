Short Cuts: News and Happenings Around the Valley

Colin Mitchell, former editor in chief of The Athenaeum, the Acadia Newspaper is proud to announce a feel-good story for the month of July. The Ath has always been known as a venue for creativity and inspiration for students for decades and Joe’s Food Emporium on Main Street, Wolfville has supplied much of the brain food to those creative students for over 40 years. Now, they’re teaming up! For the month of July, Joe’s Food Emporium will donate $1.00 from every order of their famous Scott Skins to The Ath Journalism Award, how cool is that?? So get out there, support locals, and enjoy the sun and fun with a plate of famous Scott Skins and help out The Ath and keep the future of journalism alive and well!! Thanks, Joe’s!

Wolfville music publisher Sound of Pop has won the 2021 East Coast Music Award for “Company of The Year.” For more about this exciting local business, visit soundofpop.com.