AVRL News: The Annapolis Valley Regional Libraries’ Art Walls

Tim Jackson

Various artists and their creations are on display at several Annapolis Valley Regional Library locations.

Wolfville Memorial Library: The Wolfville Memorial Library Community Art Gallery provides a space and audience for local artists. Currently on display are acrylics on canvas by Maud Arthur Herbert. Calling the Annapolis Valley home for the past 10 years, she can’t imagine a better place to live or a more inspiring place to create. More of her work can be viewed on Facebook. The Community Art Gallery exhibit is refreshed every four to six weeks. If you or someone you know would like to have an exhibit, contact the Wolfville Memorial Library.

Kingston Library: The recently renovated Kingston Library displays works by the Fundy Rug Hooking Group on its art wall. The Group was established in 1986. It’s a fun and friendly group, with its member skill levels ranging from experienced to new rug hookers and new members are always welcome to join.

The Fundy Rug Hooking Group is a division of the Rug Hooking Guild of Nova Scotia (RHGNS) that spans the area from Weymouth to Aylesford. It continues to meet at the Kingston Legion on the first Monday of every month. For more information contact Joan Macfarlane: (902) 765-2373 (joanmacfar@gmail.com)

Rosa M. Harvey Middleton & Areal Library: The Middleton Library welcomes local art enthusiasts to visit and view the art display featuring and promoting local artists in our area. For the month of July, the Middleton Library is featuring the work of local artist Manon Mahar, a self-taught artist who paints using only nail polish and the applicator brushes that come with the bottles. She discovered this passion at the beginning of the pandemic while looking for a way to relieve stress and escape the happenings in the world. Her business cards and Facebook page information can be found at the circulation desk.

Berwick & District Library: The Community Art Space provides an opportunity for local artists to showcase their work and share it with the community. It inspires, starts conversations, and brightens the walls. Contact the Berwick & District Library if you have creations you would like to share.

Images courtesy of Manon Mahar.