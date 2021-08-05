Deep Roots Announces 2021 Festival Weekend to Be Held at Grand-Pré

Submitted

The Deep Roots Music Cooperative is planning a weekend of five concerts September 24-26 in the gorgeous UNESCO Landscape of Grand-Pré. They will create a magical performance space on the grounds of the Grand-Pré National Historic Site, formed by three interlocking Nordic Kata tipis.

The music begins Friday, September 24 at 7:00pm with the soulful sounds of Ian Janes, Owen ‘O’Sound’ Lee, as well as folk-pop sensation, Gabrielle Papillon. Saturday afternoon features Jennah Barry, Mary Beth Carty, and local favourites The Hupman Brothers. Saturday night showcases J.P. Cormier, Daniel James McFadyen, and rising Mi’kmaq star, Morgan Toney & Keith Mullins. The two Sunday concerts (morning and afternoon) will have sets by Darren Arsenault and The Spruce Larks (Kirsty Money, Jude Pelley), and emphasize Acadian culture with performances by Just Micci (Micaela Comeau), Cheryl Gaudet, Julie Aubé, and finally, Sirène et Matelot (Patricia Richard, Lennie Gallant).

The Deep Roots Music Festival typically sells out the Main Stage concerts at Acadia University’s 500-seat Festival Theatre. Back in April, the group announced the cancellation of their annual fall festival, for the second year in a row. At the time, board chair Peter Mowat said, “Although the festival is the largest event hosted by the Deep Roots Music Cooperative, it is not the only one. We will continue to follow our mandate and present music in ways that are possible now.”

This year, Deep Roots at Grand-Pré is produced within Nova Scotia Public Health’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, which are subject to change. Audience members are required to bring their own camp chair and water bottle.

There are 125 event passes at $150 (fees and taxes included) for sale. Event passes are for all five main stage shows. Passes can be purchased through the Deep Roots Music Cooperative website.

As an added benefit, you can rent an oTENTik at the National Historic Park if you purchase four passes. The perfect mix of tent and A-frame cabin, each oTENTik has raised floors, cozy beds and furniture. It’s the perfect way for families and friends of all ages to discover the joys of camping with less work. We have block booked these sites for Deep Roots. Please book your site by emailing camping@deeprootsmusic.ca

The Deep Roots Music Cooperative continues to work on different ways to keep our musical life alive and vibrant. If you would like to help shape the way forward through the COVID experience, please share your thoughts, concerns, and ideas with our Festival Coordinator Lisa: lisa@deeprootsmusic.ca.