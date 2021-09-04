Sunday Music in the Garden Room

Janet Kirkconnell

We’re back—maybe! Phase 5 of the Nova Scotia Government’s plan for reopening the province is expected to be brought into effect on September 15, and if, with this, Acadia University at long last opens the campus to the public— we’re ready with a full 2021-22 season!

The Homecoming weekend concert on October 17 will be given by pianist Walter Delahunt, with a concert in memory of Felicita Kalejs, followed on October 24 by an unusual Debut Atlantic offering, the Dinuk Wijeratne Trio, made up of pianist Dinuk Wijeratne, percussionist Nick Halley, and jazz bassist Tom Easley. On November 14, we will welcome back the Bouey-Doucet Duo, violin and piano.

The New Year will start with another Debut Atlantic concert, Quebec-born pianist Jean-Luc Therrien on January 16. Fast forward to the month of April: pianist Cindy Thong on April 10, and on April 24 American pianist Spencer Myer. May 1, the William Marshall Bishop Memorial Concert will round out the season with the return visit of the violin and piano duo meagan&amy.

A trio of Jennifer King, piano, Gillian Smith, violin, and Hilary Brown was set for September 26, but the uncertainty of the reopening of the campus has forced a rescheduling for some time in 2022.

That any of these concerts take place depends, of course, on whether the coronavirus is kept at bay. It may throw a wrench into the works again, but we’ll hope for the best.

For those unfamiliar with the Sunday Music series, the concerts are held in the Garden Room of Acadia’s Irving Environmental Science Centre on University Avenue at 2pm. Admission free. With probably imposed social distancing, the capacity may be limited!