The Tradition Continues: Berwick Gala Days!

Community members in Berwick’s Apple Capital and surrounding areas are excited to join together to celebrate the last long weekend of the summer. Travel to Berwick for Labour Day weekend!

The events will kick off on Saturday morning with one of two community breakfasts at the Berwick Lions Hall. The official opening will take place here at the 830am with the Mayor and Royal Party in attendance. As traditions continue, Saturday will be filled with the Children’s Parade, followed by treats for everyone, and prizes and activities for youth on the grounds. Traditional events are taking place such as the tractor pulls. The day ends with an exciting addition this year of a Matt Minglewood concert.

Sunday offers something for everyone with the annual road race starting at 9:00pm. The well-loved car show runs throughout the day and is always a well-attended and dynamic show. The princess tea will be held at 2:00pm. There are also leadership activities in conjunction with the pageant for youth of all ages. Share the ox pull, livestock show, three horse pull, and more. The day ends with a concert featuring Ruth Manning and the Prospectors followed by top-notch fireworks.

Monday traditions continue with the Lions Breakfast at 8am, horse show, and Grand Street Parade at 1pm, followed by the “Sip and Sample” tasting event with Jokers Right as entertainment.

Throughout the weekend your taste buds will be pleased with the annual pulled pork, chicken barbecue, food booths, and more. We appreciate your support over the years and look forward to seeing you on Labour Day weekend!

For more information visit facebook.com/BerwickGalaDays and berwickgaladays.ca.