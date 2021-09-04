Margot’s Hidden Gems: The LaHave Folk Festival

Margot Bishop

This hidden gem is an event that is all music. The LaHave Folk Festival at Fort Point museum ran for 14 years: rain, shine, aftermaths of hurricanes, whatever the weather, the musicians arrived and—bam—a party was ON. Last year because of Covid, the festival moved to Farmington on private land, so that people could be safe. It was the only time that I have missed the festival. The grounds at the Fort Point museum were great for hosting the LaHave Folk Festival—but times have changed.

This year the festival is being held on the grounds of the BernArt maze on Sunday, September 5 at 2pm. The address is 1136 Highway 325, Maitland, Lunenburg County. The maze features many sculptures and art forms of all sorts of magical ideas. There is no camping on site but there are campgrounds very near.

This wonderful event is hosted by Darren Arsenault. There have been notables such as the late Ron Hynes. Performers who have returned time and again by popular request include Andy & Ariana, Bruce Jollymore, The Haltown Stompers, Jill Boudreau, Manitoba Hal, The Chimney Swifts, and The Hupman Brothers. Others who have graced this one-day event are Morgan Davis, Caleb Miles, Ian Sherwood, Ryan Cook, Heather Kelday, Kicking Mule Blues band, Kim Barlow, Tom Gallant, Tom Chapin, Nick Jeffrey, Mike Aubé, and Liam Potter.

The line-up this year is just as remarkable and musically satisfying. With the Hali-cats, The Game Changers, Jamie Junger, Patricia Watson Quintet, Dave MacPherson, Dylan Cormier, Hank Middleton and Collage. And of course, the Darren Arsenault trio.

This festival is always a crowd-pleaser. Family friendly. Not overly large, it has something that speaks to the very soul of good music. The price is $20, which includes a trip through the art maze. I have never been disappointed by this festival. It is a joy from start to finish.

Come and be entertained by some of the area’s best musical talent. Darren Arsenault is a guy that truly owns the stage. He is a great entertainer and host.