Homeowner Supports Now Available Through Switch Wolfville

Across Canada, inefficient residential homes are a huge contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. In Wolfville, homeowners looking to reduce their carbon footprint can now leverage zero percent financing through a new property assessed clean energy (PACE) program called Switch Wolfville. The program, complete with concierge-inspired energy coaches, will support homeowners with energy assessments and project planning to help reduce residential greenhouse gas emissions. Energy-efficient improvements covered by the Switch program include custom solutions like solar panels, heat pumps, insulation, or new windows and doors.

“Wolfville homeowners want to respond to our climate emergency,” Wolfville Mayor Wendy Donovan explained. “The Switch program is an opportunity to create a sustainable future for everyone.” Homeowners enrolled in Switch Wolfville have 15 years to re-pay their loans, at zero percent interest, with no penalties for early re-payment. Plus, all the upgrades covered by the Switch program are expected to generate energy savings greater than the monthly payments.

Switch Wolfville operates in partnership with PACE Atlantic CIC, with assistance from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Green Municipal Fund, an endowment created by the Government of Canada. Switch Wolfville, through PACE Atlantic CIC, provides an easy, customer-friendly approach to energy efficiency upgrades, solar panel installation and beneficial electrification making it easier for homeowners to make important upgrades that will move Wolfville towards becoming a low carbon community. Switch Wolfville is one part of the Town’s response to the climate emergency. Homeowners are asked to visit wolfville.ca for additional details on our climate planning process and to connect with a Switch Wolfville program coordinator.