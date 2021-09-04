On The Cover: Ian Janes and Nicholas D’Amato

Ian Janes is a Nova Scotia artist, songwriter and producer. He makes pop songs that are deeply influenced by soul, R&B, and Jazz. Ian’s music is compelling and irresistible, sophisticated yet simple. His musicality and authenticity have captivated listeners across Canada, the US, and beyond. His latest record, Episode 5, is being released through Bandcamp. ”This record and book are intended to be a break from your screen…to give you something to do with your hands, eyes and brain while you listen,” Janes says. “I guess my hope is that by offering you something with my album that the digital world can’t, it can be win/win. You get a deeper, more tangible experience…and I get to share my music with you in a way that’s more meaningful and more sustainable.” (ianjanes.com)

Prior to relocating to Nova Scotia in 2011, bassist Nicholas D’Amato spent nearly twenty years in New York City playing clubs, concert halls, Broadway, record dates, jingle houses, television shows, radio broadcasts, the circus, and famous NYC venues like Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Blue Note, Birdland, The 55 Bar, and The Jazz Standard. Nicholas has performed in more than 40 countries, playing many of the world’s biggest festivals and stages, including The Hollywood Bowl, Montreux Jazz, North Sea Jazz, Jazz in Marciac, Monterey Jazz, Newport Jazz, Montreal Jazz, Koerner Hall, Glenn Gould Studio, and appeared on The Tonight Show, The Today Show, and many TV broadcasts around the world. Since 2007, he has been bassist for Verve and Concord Jazz recording artist, Lizz Wright. A partial list of others he has performed with includes, Elle King (RCA Music), Rachel Platten (Sony Music), Measha Brueggergosman, Shayna Steele (Snarky Puppy, Moby), Wayne Krantz, David Binney, Raul Midon, Laila Biali, Tracy Bonham, Toby Lightman, Janita, Brian d’Arcy James, Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton), Nick Howard (The Voice Germany), Popa Chubby, Tom Brislin (Yes, Spiraling), Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), Mike Murley, David Braid, Michael Occhipinti, Dinuk Wijeratne, Ian Janes, Nicola Miller, and Meaghan Smith. Nicholas is thrilled he can add full-time faculty member at Acadia University to his bio. He continues to tour and record with artists from around the world, now getting to bring these experiences directly back to his students. (nicholasdamatobass.com)

Ian Janes and Nicholas D’Amato will be performing at Janes’ Episode 5 album and book release on September 11 at 8pm at The Union Street in Berwick. For tickets visit bandsintown.com/e/102685958.