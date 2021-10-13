A Sign of “Live” from the Acadia Performing Arts Series

François Côté

After producing a series of Acadia Performing Arts virtual concerts in 2020-21, we can’t wait to re-engage with our audience and present live performances again in Acadia University’s two largest venues: Convocation Hall and Festival Theatre.

At this point, we are committed to the presentation of six performances during the 2020-21 season. For a few months already, we have been eager to announce this series, planned to begin with a November 21 concert. However, given the still uncertain timeline and terms of access to our Acadia venues, we are still holding back from officially announcing our series and putting its six events on sale through the Acadia box office.

As I’m writing this, in the last week of September, the Acadia venues remain unavailable for the presentation of events to the community at large. We hope that this situation will change in October and that we will be able to officially announce our series of concerts with confirmed venues and conditions. From the moment they purchase tickets, we want to guarantee to our subscribers and to our wider audience that our events will be presented with maximum safety and with an abundance of caution. Proof of full vaccination will be required.

While APAS concert tickets have yet to go on sale, please note that, thanks to Janet Kirkconnell’s heroic programming work, “Sunday Music In The Garden Room” has already announced a full series of free afternoon concerts in KCIC’s beautiful Garden Room. If community access to Acadia’s indoor venues is re-enabled, the Garden Room series is set to begin on October 17 with a Homecoming recital by pianist Walter Delahunt.

At the Acadia Performing Arts Series, short of making an official announcement, we do want to give you this “sign of life” and tell you about what we have in store: We are delaying our season’s opening until November when, thanks to Debut Atlantic, we will present a beautiful performance by Duo Cavatine.

In December, we intend to bring back our yearly Christmas concert to Convocation Hall as Lennie Gallant presents his wonderful Innkeeper’s Christmas concert.

In January 2022, in collaboration with the Acadia School of Music, we will present the annual Tom Regan Memorial concert, featuring the best of Acadia music students, faculty, alumni and friends. In February, re-scheduled from 2021, we will present the great jazz vocalist and pianist Laila Biali. Then, in mid-March, we proudly present guitar virtuoso Tariq Harb. Finally, on March 27, we end this series with the heroic return to Wolfville of the whole Symphony Nova Scotia orchestra under the direction of their new superstar musical director, Holly Mathieson.

And, with optimism that, come the spring of 2022, the Covid fog will have lifted sufficiently for national or even international tours to come back to our region, we are hoping to present concerts consistently throughout the spring, summer and fall of 2022. Stay tuned.

Photo: courtesy of François Côté.