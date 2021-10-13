New Space for The Red Door

Lindsay Millar, MD, CCFP

The Red Door Youth Health & Support Centre has moved to a fantastic new space at 10 Webster Street, Suite 203, in Kentville. Look up from Webster Street below, and you’ll see our rainbow and trans pride flags in the windows! Our new clinic is bright, welcoming, and spacious, enabling us to expand our services.

We continue to provide sexual health care for youth age 13-30 including: STI testing and treatment (including HIV testing), contraceptive counselling, free condoms, low-cost birth control, the morning-after pill (PlanB), gender-affirming care for trans and non-binary clients, pap tests, and a range of other services. We offer free pregnancy testing and unbiased options counselling. It is very important that youth know they can reach out to us as a first point of contact if seeking pregnancy counselling, as vulnerable youth are sometimes directed to organizations that do not provide nonjudgmental support or timely, evidence-based counselling about all their options. We are hoping to soon offer on-site IUD insertions and removals and offer long-acting reversible contraception to clients at low cost.

We are excited about the future of The Red Door and what we can offer youth in our communities. Given the challenges with health care in Nova Scotia we want folks to know that we provide these services to clients age 13-30 who don’t have a regular primary care provider, as well as people who do. We are currently open for walk-in visits with our fabulous nurses Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 9am-2pm. When needed, booked visits are arranged with our physicians. Please check out our website for more information and follow us on Instagram and other social media to stay up to date! If you are interested in supporting The Red Door in our mission to improve sexual health care for adolescents and young adults across the Annapolis Valley, please get in touch with a board member, or our friendly and knowledgeable administrative assistant, Erin!

For more information visit thereddoor.ca or call (902)-679-1411.