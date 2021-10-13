Charlie A’Court and Witchitaw bring tour to Berwick’s Union Street

Submitted

Powerhouse Blues artist Charlie A’Court and outlaw country rockers Witchitaw, have joined forces to create an exciting new show called When Country Gets The Blues. Together, these well-known East Coast artists are set to embark on a theatre tour that will make stops in all three Maritime provinces this fall, including Berwick’s Union Street and Windsor’s Mermaid Imperial Performing Arts Centre. To celebrate the tour A’Court and Witchitaw have recorded a brand new live album.

Separately, each act is known for their entertaining live shows and commitment to their respective genre. A’Court is a five-time East Coast Music Award Winner, known for delivering his brand of blues and soul. Witchitaw are described as true blue outlaw troubadours, complete with country heartache and southern-fried rhythms. Combined, Witchitaw and A’Court bridge the gap by paying homage to the legends of country and blues, as well as showcasing their own original material. Think Willie Nelson and Ray Charles, Waylon Jennings and Muddy Waters: Witchitaw and Charlie A’Court.

“I remember Jason Spinney from Witchitaw coming up to me at a music conference with this idea to join forces on a collaboration,” recalls A’Court. “Jason was excited about bringing the two genres together that blurred the lines and I was interested in exploring the idea.” Spinney explains, “We had seen Charlie perform at an awards show and I thought to myself man I bet that guy could sing the hell out of a country song!”

When Country Gets The Blues was originally set to tour in 2020 but the show had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The extra time allowed the quarantined collaborators to produce a live album of their debut performance at the 2019 Cavendish Beach Music Festival. The live album features ten tracks illustrating the special connection these two artists share on stage. A fired-up Cavendish crowd was treated to hits from Witchitaw and A’Court, including gems from John Fogerty, Vince Gill and B.B. King.

A’Court and Witchitaw hit the road this fall touring When Country Gets The Blues. For ticket information visit charlieacourt.com or witchitaw.com.

September 25, Digby Pines Resort, Digby

October 1, Harbourfront Theatre, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

October 2, Kings Playhouse, Georgetown, Prince Edward Island

October 8, Marigold Theatre, Truro

October 9, Imperial Theatre, Saint John, New Brunswick

October 16, Astor Theatre, Liverpool

October 22, The Union Street, Berwick

October 23, The Union Street, Berwick

November 20, Mermaid Imperial Performing Arts Centre, Windsor