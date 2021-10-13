Ross Creek Fall 2021 Programming and Events

Submitted

Goodbye summer, hello autumn!

We are so grateful to so many people for seeing us through our 30th anniversary season this summer and are so proud to have welcomed back hundreds of artists, campers, and theatre patrons to Ross Creek.

Adult Weekend Workshop Retreats (October & November)

Break away for a unique and creative experience in our fall series of weekend art intensives for ages 16+ with extraordinary artist mentors. Learn about a new medium, or fine-tune your creative toolkit with friends (or make some new ones along the way)!

Each session is all about giving yourself time and new creative skills in a beautiful natural setting, with no previous experience necessary. You can come for the whole weekend, with bonfires, delicious meals, and overnight accommodation, or simply join us for daytime workshop sessions (please reach out about attending day only). All materials are included.

Five unique weekend intensives are available this season: dance with Maria Osende, visual art & portraiture with Sara Hartland-Rowe, musical experiments with Brian Borcherdt, jewelry with Sarah Sears, and an eco-women’s retreat with our own Jamie McLean!

Join us on the North Mountain and stay in our newly-renovated farmhouse or winterized glamping cabins for an unforgettable weekend of art, community, and gourmet meals using local ingredients (many right from Ross Creek’s own gardens)! Find out more and book now at artscentre.ca/retreats2021.

Autumn Arts Youth PD Days

October 22 and November 5

We are so excited to offer our Autumn Arts (PD Days) Workshop series this season for kids ages 5-11.

Send your kids for a day or three of multi-age art activities in our studios and outdoor classrooms where they can meet new friends and develop great skills while also being in our beautiful landscape.

Every session is an exciting chapter in arts and environmental education that introduces a new theme or medium: from painting, to photography, sculpture to theatre, and more!

No need to pack a meal—registration includes all materials, and a tasty homemade lunch! Workshops are scheduled in line with AVRCE PD Days, and homeschoolers are very welcome! COVID protocols will be in place as per public health guidelines at the time.

Cost: $70 per day, with all materials and lunch included! Register now at artscentre.ca/autumnarts2021.

And so much more!

Also coming up this fall are community art Sundays, galleries, artists in residency, magical torchlight forest walks, theatre and visual art portfolio building for teens and pre-professionals, homemade cookie dough sales, and so much more! To check out all that we have going on at Ross Creek you can visit artscentre.ca and follow us @rosscreek on Instagram!