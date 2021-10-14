6th Annual Fairy Walk

Black Rock Trails

Saturday October 9, 1:00pm- 4:00pm

On Saturday, October 9, the Black Rock Trails Association is hosting the sixth annual Fairy House Walk. This is a Covid-safe outdoor family event using the short trail starting at the trailhead at 4404 Black Rock Roadd, Black Rock, and allowing those who are young at heart to walk the fairy woods and build fairy houses. Unfortunately, the Covid-sensitive fairies cannot provide a tea this year.

The Tradition of Fairy Houses has its roots on a few islands off the coast of Maine. For decades people were inspired to create whimsical houses made from natural things for fairies to visit. It is easy to feel the presence of fairies in the quiet of the woods when the sunbeams float through the sea mist and shine on the mosses and ferns of the wood. Surrounded by nature and her colours, shapes and textures, one is inspired to create these small houses with roofs, soft floors, dishes, and acorn cups. Perhaps the fairies are hidden between the layers that the woods reveal to us as we create a small gift by leaving a shelter for the little folk (adapted from Barry and Tracy Kanes’ Fairly Houses Everywhere).

Follow the Purple Trail, see if you can find the fairy houses. Look up in the trees as well as on the woodland floor. Use your imagination and create a shelter using surrounding materials: twigs, stones, leaves, and bark. Some of these items have been left beside the unfinished houses for you so you can make a natural home for fairies to visit.

For more information contact Irmgard: 902-538-8714, email: irmlipp@gmail.com