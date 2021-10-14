Harvest for Health: Tastes of Europe

Valley Regional Hospital Foundation Makes Plans for Scans!



Mike Butler

The Valley Regional Hospital Foundation is at it again with their most ambitious fundraising campaign ever! Health services are so important here in the Valley and, as we know, a lot of machines and equipment and essential pieces needed to aid our health get old, outdated, and eventually need replacing. In 2019 the Valley Regional Hospital Foundation (VRHF) executed a virtual cooking class fundraiser to purchase a new C-Arm for the hospital. It was very successful! This year, the campaign is bigger because the equipment needed is larger. Are you ready to help out and have fun!?

The Valley Regional Hospital Foundation Harvest for Health Virtual Cooking Show Extravaganza kicks off in the coming weeks, with tickets available in early October and it’s a fundraiser that’s too delicious and fun to pass up! With the aid of many volunteers, Fund Development Coordinator Hillary Webb has organized a scrumptious, easy-to-follow group of cooking classes you can purchase individually or as a package and enjoy at home with friends and family. Do you want to learn how to cook from some of the Valley’s top chefs? Do you want to make fun, healthy, tasty dishes that add a lot of flavour to the palate? Do you want to see the cutest host ever (me!) try to whisk eggs and fail miserably? This is the show for you!

The Valley Regional Hospital is in need of a new CT Scanner. This elaborate piece of essential equipment performs 16,000 scans each year, or 45-50 a day! The current scanner is in working order but has seen better days and you can only imagine the backlog if this machine were to go kaput. The VRHF is launching the million-dollar-plus campaign of Harvest For Health Virtual Cooking to secure this piece of equipment and it’s going to be a huge success with your help. Patrons from last year are already chomping at the bit to be a part of the Tastes of Europe-themed shows which include Chef Amy Steeves (Italy), Chef Stéphane Levac (Spain), Chef Chris Pyne (France), and Chef Peter Dewar (Germany). You’ll be given recipes and instructions on how to create a three-course meal fit for families and individuals and you’re given a link to watch the chefs in action as they walk you through the cooking process, offering tips and tidbits for the kitchen. Hillary Webb and myself are your hosts and it was an incredible experience to be a part of this fundraiser again. We had too much fun and too many cream-based desserts (if that’s possible!).

A huge thank you to all those businesses that stepped up and supported and sponsored the chefs during the tapings. At the time this is printed we would like to thank Donna Conrad Real Estate, Copperstone Financial, Still Fired Distilleries, Media Partner 89.3 Rewind, Maritime Express Cider Co., Annapolis Valley Wellness Centre, Planter’s Ridge Winery, Sea Level Brewing, Absolutely Fabulous at Home, and NSCC Kingstec for the use of their beautiful kitchen for taping! Keep an eye out as more sponsors and support are announced in the coming weeks! Thanks everyone and Bon Appetit!

Show packages are available and if you purchase the pack of four shows, you receive a bonus Christmas cooking episode starring Chef Jason Lynch, which will be filmed at The Inn at the Winery in Grand-Pré, and his country of cooking choice is Switzerland (there will be chocolate!). You can visit vrhfoundation.ca for all the details on how to support and purchase. You can email hillary@vrhfoundation.ca with questions. Thank you in advance for your support of this very important campaign. Tickets go on sale as of October 1, 2021!

Photo courtesy of Mike Butler.