Wolfville’s Remembrance Day Ceremony Returns to Acadia’s University Hall

The Wolfville Legion, Branch 74, and Acadia University are pleased to share the news that the traditional Remembrance Day ceremony will return to Acadia’s University Hall this November 11, with appropriate restrictions in place.

The program will offer an in-person ceremony, commencing at 10:45am in Convocation Hall, 15 University Avenue, Wolfville. The ceremony will be conducted jointly by the Wolfville Legion and Acadia University.

With respect to COVID-19 safety, those who wish to honour Canada’s veterans and fallen may instead consider participating in the outdoor act of remembrance at the Town of Wolfville Post Office War Memorial, which will take place at approximately 12:15pm.

For health and safety reasons, some aspects of the traditional indoor service have been modified and abridged. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed including:

· Proof of complete vaccination and identification, masking, physical distancing, and registration at the door.

· Seating will be limited, and while families will be welcome to sit together, it will be suggested that parties try to sit separately from other groups. Once the Hall is full to COVID-19 capacity, attendees will be asked to remain outside and/or to attend the outdoor ceremony at 12:15pm.

Those preferring indoor attendance should plan to arrive early to be greeted, registered, and comfortably seated by 10:45am.

To limit movement and interaction in the Hall, the usual laying of wreaths by relatives and sponsors will be suspended. All wreaths will be in position before the start of the ceremony, and the names of all those who have sponsored wreaths will be recognised from the stage after the Honour Roll has been read.

Following the service, there will be the usual march to Acadia’s War Memorial, led by the Legion flag party, and from there to the newly renovated War Memorial at the post office, where there will be a further short ceremony and the playing of The Last Post and Reveille.

