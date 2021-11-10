At Acadia: Post-Homecoming Clean-Up Event

Noel McQueen

The Inaugural Good Neighbours and ASU Post-Homecoming Wolfville Clean-Up Event on Sunday, October 17 was a successful co-operative initiative between Acadia students and residents from the Good Neighbours Group. The event was open to everyone in Wolfville to help clean up the mess left by Homecoming celebrations in residential neighbourhoods. It was advertised on the Town’s website, in the Athenium, and on flyers posted in the BAC and AC on campus, and in T.A.N., Just Us, Charts, Joe’s, and Paddy’s. The hope is that this inaugural event will be the first of many post-celebration collaborative clean-up efforts between Acadia students and residents.

Students from the Acadia Varsity Swim Team, Acadia Varsity Women’s Rugby Team, Student Union, and conscientious off-campus students joined administrative representatives from the Office of the President and Provost, along with several alumni and residents from the Good Neighbours Group. Valley Waste provided garbage bags and gloves for this event. Some residents independently cleaned up sections of their own and other neighbourhoods.

Volunteers were sent off in groups of four to different areas of Wolfville to pick up bottles, cans and other refuse left in neighbourhoods. Fifteen garbage bags of bottles and cans will be taken to the recycle depot for refund money, which will be donated to the Valley Cardiac Rehab Group. This charity hires Acadia students to run fitness programs for citizens who have suffered heart health incidents.

A big “thank you” goes out to everyone who volunteered their time and effort to clean up our Town on a rainy afternoon. We hope this is the first of several annual clean-up events to come.

Photo courtesy of Noel McQueen.