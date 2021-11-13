Busy Times for Valley Hospice Foundation

Dale Sanford

Celebrating the holidays is a tradition for the Valley Hospice Foundation. It was six years ago when the first annual Holiday Gala was held in the historic ballroom. This year the fundraising event has been re-invented with the addition of the first ever HoliStay Raffle and Holiday Party.

All residents of the Valley are invited to participate in VHF’s first ever HoliStay Raffle to raise required funds. This raffle offers a chance to win one of 10 mini-vacations, including an overnight get-away to the Prince George in Halifax, a golf and spa or whale watching sojourn to Digby with overnight accommodations at the Digby Pines, and a boat trip from Wolfville to Parrsboro with an overnight stay and theatre tickets. The prizes are all carefully planned with businesses that want to show off the best that Nova Scotia has to offer. Only 1000 tickets will be sold at $50.00 each. Tickets must be purchased by November 17.

Draws for the HoliStay Raffle will be held at the Holly Days Holiday Party to be held at the historic ballroom at the Main Street Station (formerly the Cornwallis Inn) in Kentville on November 20th. Plans are underway for a wonderful evening of music and performances, delicious appetizers, and a delectable dessert table. Throughout the evening those in attendance will be taken on a journey of storytelling as draws are made for the 10 fun-packed HoliStay prize packages. Tickets for this event are $75.00 each with a $35.00 tax receipt. Tables for eight are also available.

Twenty years ago, when the board of directors of the Valley Hospice Foundation (VHF) started to plan and raise money for a hospice, they envisioned a home-like place where individuals could live out their last days. It was to be a place that could accommodate both sadness and laughter, where the needs of family and hospice residents would be supported by a team of compassionate professional care providers and volunteers. The Valley Hospice Foundation is thrilled that this is exactly what the hospice has become. Having built and equipped the hospice, the role of the Valley Hospice Foundation is now to augment support for residents, families, volunteers, and staff in the hospice as well as those being supported to die at home. This has involved support for the palliative care volunteer program, the provision of grief and bereavement support, the development of the gardens around the hospice, purchase of outdoor equipment including tables, chairs, planters and a garden shed, programs to explore the concept of death ( like the death cafes), and to prepare people in our community for decisions that need to be made at the end of life (advanced care planning). Finally, when less-medical items are needed to enhance comfort, these too are provided by the VHF. Funds for these aspects of support are raised in the Valley communities who benefit from the hospice when they need it.

For more information about these fundraising activities, visit valleyhospice.ca. Click on HoliStay to see all the prizes and to purchase raffle tickets. For tickets to the Holly Days Holiday Party contact the Valley Hospice (dale.sanford@nshealth.ca, or 902-679-3471).