Dinner Out: Opening Gala of Devour! 2021

Devour! is back! The largest Food Film Festival in the world opened in Wolfville with an array of dignitaries, celebrity chefs, and all the pomp and fanfare you’d expect from this world-class culinary and cinematic event. The opening was held at the new Devour! studios in Wolfville. The evolution of this amazing facility is a story in itself and provides a brilliant space to showcase the world’s food film elite, but let’s talk about the food. Some of the most well-known restaurants, breweries, and wineries in the province were on hand to dazzle guests with a delicious assortment of treats to delight any palate. Everywhere you turned there was some sort of incredibly tasty morsel being offered up by some of the most prominent players in the Nova Scotia food and drink industries. With Covid protocols in place—proof of double vaccine required to enter and masks in place unless eating or drinking—the evening was a relaxing and welcome return to this fantastic food film celebration. Cheers.

