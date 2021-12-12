Thursday, December 9, 2021, 7:30pm

Convocation Hall, Acadia University, Wolfville

Live performances are back at Acadia ! And truly, this is music to our ears !

On November 21, the Acadia Performing Arts Series presented the first concert of its 2021-22 Season, a beautiful performance by Montreal’s Duo Cavatine. It was wonderful to see a delighted audience back at Convocation Hall !

On December 9, we continue with what will surely be a highlight of the concert Season as we present Lennie Gallant’s Innkeeper’s Christmas Concert. This is also a CD release concert for Christmas Day On Planet Earth, an inspiring collection of 11 original songs for the season. This is Gallant’s very first Christmas album and, as the reviews are coming in, it seems destined to be an instant classic.

In these new songs, Gallant has put his prodigious songwriting talents to work. Inspired by Christmas traditions the world over, Gallant’s stories reflect universal themes that unite us: kindness, mutual understanding, peace, family ties, and celebration.

With this concert, Lennie Gallant brings a big production on the road. With multi-media projection, with his excellent musicians and a stage full of instruments, nothing is spared to inspire and to bring us into a refreshing new Spirit for the Season.

Get your tickets now through the Acadia Box Office:

$40 (hst included), $20 for students

Online: acadiau.universitytickets.com

By Phone: (902)542-5500

For more information about this concert and about the rest of the 2021-22 Performing Arts Series, please visit pas.acadiau.ca

Please note: a subscription to the Series’ five remaining concerts is now offered for only $125