14 Wing Combined Charities Festival of Trees 2021

Submitted

The Valley is invited to view – and win! – a selection of festively-decorated trees Saturday, December 4, as 14 Wing Combined Charities hosts its annual Festival of Trees event at the Greenwood Mall.

Combined Charities is the 14 Wing Greenwood National Workplace Giving Campaign, comprised of events and challenges held for military and civilian members of 14 Wing and the community. Each year, Combined Charities raises funds and divides the results between 60 local and regional charities identified by members (including school programs, food banks, minor sports, animal care, health services, youth organizations, veterans and military families and more). In 2020, Combined Charities raised and donated $21,000 to non-profits in our community. As an example, six $1,000 donations were made to school food programs between Berwick and Middleton.

The Festival of Trees is the major campaign fundraising event, at which tabletop trees are decorated, adorned with gifts, and raffled by ticket sales. Trees are decorated and donated by both units and squadrons at 14 Wing Greenwood and by interested local businesses and organizations. The event also features a random prize tree, with a selection of donated items raffled off in hourly draws. If you would like to enter a tree or donate a prize, contact event organizer Petty Officer 2nd Class Kimberly Sampson, kimberlysampson3@forces.gc.ca.

The event will be held at the Greenwood Mall, 963 Central Avenue. It will follow all COVID-19 public health guidance.

Tickets are 10 for $5, in numbered envelopes corresponding to the purchaser’s name and phone number. Two ticket-selling tables will be set up in the mall, at either end of the displayed trees, with tickets on sale between 11am and 2:45pm. The same tickets will be used for both the trees and the random prize draws. All decorated trees will be raffled at 3pm, with prize draws on the hour from noon to 3pm.

Winners do not have to be present to win. They will be contacted between 3pm and 4pm with pick up options.

For more information, contact:

• Petty Officer 2nd Class Kimberly Sampson, kimberlysampson3@forces.gc.ca, 902-880-5442, 902-765-1494 local 5456

• Sara White, sara.white@forces.gc.ca, 902-765-1494 local 5441