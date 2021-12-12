Landmark Citizen-led Victory for Owls Head Provincial Park

Lighthouse Links Development Co. Withdraws, Citing Lack of Government Support

Across the province, thousands of Nova Scotians are celebrating the fact that Owls Head Provincial Park will not be sold off and destroyed. Over the last two years, the Liberal government’s decision to secretly de-list the park and offer it for sale generated massive opposition across the province.

“We’ve been standing up for Owls Head Provincial Park and its conservation values for almost two years now,” said group founder Sydnee Lynn McKay. “It never should have been necessary, but it was worth it.”

“This is a landmark victory for the people of Nova Scotia,” said environmental advocate Lindsay Lee. “When people recognize that something is deeply wrong, and work together with purpose and vision, they can accomplish amazing things.”

Former park planner Christopher Trider hailed the victory: “This is an important

achievement for all Nova Scotians concerned about our parks, our coastlines, our environment, and—perhaps, most of all—our government.”

Now that the province is no longer encumbered by the Letter of Offer, the group is looking forward to the province legally protecting the park as soon as possible. “I, for one, am confident they will put Owls Head Provincial Park back into the Parks and Protected Areas Plan and proceed with its designation,” said Trider.

There are approximately 125 other provincial parks, nature reserves, and wilderness areas that are still awaiting legal protection. The group will continue to advocate for these properties to be legally protected.

The 10,000-member-strong Facebook group is made up of concerned Nova Scotians, including scientists, Mi’kmaw Land and Water Protectors, and residents of the Eastern Shore. The group has gathered over 10,000 signatures on a formal petition calling on the government to protect Owls Head Provincial Park. The online petition has over 36,000 signatures. Thousands of “Save Owls Head” signs are on display across the province, with 54 volunteers distributing signs in their communities, from Yarmouth to Cape Breton. The movement is active on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and their website, saveowlshead.org.

Owls Head Provincial Park was a hot-button issue during the provincial election. “It’s hard to imagine a clearer signal from voters than the one they gave at the ballot box,” said local resident Beverley Isaacs.