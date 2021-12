DATE: circa 1925

MATERIALS: Paper

MEASUREMENTS: 6.3 cm L x 10.8 cm W

MARKS/LABEL:

Outdoor rink, Wolfville school grounds,1920’s.

NARRATIVE: Building is the MacKay School building (1893) from the east.

DESCRIPTION: Group of boys and one or two girls dressed in outdoor winter clothes, on skates, in a rink with boarded perimeter.

All photos courtesy of Randall House Museum

259 Main Street, Wolfville, NS

