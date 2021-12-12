Ways to Give This Season

Here are a few of The Grapevine’s favourite Valley charities and their humble requests for the season and for the year to come. Please give generously if you can:

Open Arms

In addition to our day-to-day work of creating a community space from which we support and advocate for people in crisis, each year we also serve about 30,000 meals and provide more than 3000 shelter stays.

This important work is made possible because of our many volunteers and donors. To learn more about partnering with Open Arms, please visit us or write:

To volunteer: serving@openarms.ca

To give financially: admin@openarms.ca

Chrysalis House Association

Most women and children arrive at our shelter with nothing more than the clothes on their backs.⁠

⁠

By donating gift cards you are empowering women to shop for diverse essential needs. This act of kindness helps women and children prepare for their next chapter with more confidence and ease.⁠

⁠

We are accepting donated gift cards from:⁠

Grocery stores⁠

Gas stations⁠

Pharmacies⁠

Clothing stores⁠

Gift cards can be mailed to:

PO Box 356 Kentville NS B4N 3X1

For questions or to make drop off arrangements, please call our support line:

(902) 679-1922

Your donation makes a BIG difference in our community!

chrysalishouseassociation.org

The Portal

Gifts of Hope campaign is to support youth in the Annapolis Valley experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.

We are looking for groups, businesses or community members to help ensure that every youth has a present to open Christmas morning.

Suggested gift items include:

Snacks (chips, chocolate, candy)

Hygiene items (body wash, shampoo, soap, razors)

Gift cards (fast food, Dollarama, Netflix)

Bluetooth earbuds

Card games and board games

Art supplies

We would ask that those supporting Gifts Of Hope would commit to a set number so that we can keep track of what is left to be covered. Alternatively, donations of bulk items or a cash donation towards gifts for our youth are always welcomed. All donations to be collected on or before Thursday, December 16.