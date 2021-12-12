The Grapevine’s Season of Giving Food Bank Listing

Please Give Generously

It’s important to remember that it’s not only during the holiday season that local food banks need help from Valley communities. If you’re able to help, or interested in adding a local food bank to your plan for charitable donations in 2022, here is a little info to help you on that path. This is by no means a comprehensive list.

MIDDLETON

NSCC Annapolis Valley Campus (students only)

295 Commercial St.

Middleton, NS

B0S 1M0

Twelve Baskets Food Bank

9326 Highway 10 RR 3

Middleton, NS

B0S 1P0

KINGSTON

Upper Room Food Bank

699 Main St.

Kingston, NS

B0P 1R0

BERWICK

Berwick Food Bank

100 South St., Unit 22B

Berwick, NS

B0P 1E0

KENTVILLE

Fundy Interchurch Food Bank

50 Belcher St.

Kentville, NS

B4N 2B5

CANNING

Canning Area Food Bank

1000 Seminary Ave

Canning, NS

B0P 1H0

WOLFVILLE

Wolfville Area Food Bank

487 Main St.

Wolfville, NS

B4P 1E3

waicc.org/food-bank

HANTSPORT

Hantsport & Area Community Food Bank

3 Oak St.

Hantsport, NS

B0P 1P0

WINDSOR

Harvest House Community Outreach Meal Program Drop-In

95 Stannus St.

Windsor, NS

B0N 2T0

Windsor & District Food Bank

10 Sanford Dr.

Windsor, NS

B0N 1H0