The Grapevine’s Season of Giving Food Bank Listing

Please Give Generously
It’s important to remember that it’s not only during the holiday season that local food banks need help from Valley communities. If you’re able to help, or interested in adding a local food bank to your plan for charitable donations in 2022, here is a little info to help you on that path. This is by no means a comprehensive list.
MIDDLETON
NSCC Annapolis Valley Campus (students only)
295 Commercial St.
Middleton, NS
B0S 1M0
Twelve Baskets Food Bank
9326 Highway 10 RR 3
Middleton, NS
B0S 1P0
KINGSTON
Upper Room Food Bank
699 Main St.
Kingston, NS
B0P 1R0
BERWICK
Berwick Food Bank
100 South St., Unit 22B
Berwick, NS
B0P 1E0
KENTVILLE
Fundy Interchurch Food Bank
50 Belcher St.
Kentville, NS
B4N 2B5
CANNING
Canning Area Food Bank
1000 Seminary Ave
Canning, NS
B0P 1H0
WOLFVILLE
Wolfville Area Food Bank
487 Main St.
Wolfville, NS
B4P 1E3
waicc.org/food-bank
HANTSPORT
Hantsport & Area Community Food Bank
3 Oak St.
Hantsport, NS
B0P 1P0
WINDSOR
Harvest House Community Outreach Meal Program Drop-In
95 Stannus St.
Windsor, NS
B0N 2T0
Windsor & District Food Bank
10 Sanford Dr.
Windsor, NS
B0N 1H0