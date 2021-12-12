Christmas Church Listing

As we all know, 2021 has been a very different year, and so our Christmas Services listing continues to be a bit different. With changing guidelines, it’s best to keep an eye on the news and inquire directly with your faith organization of choice to see what they have planned this year. However you celebrate, The Grapevine wishes you all the best of the season.
Canard Community Church, 1315 Highway 341 (Upper Canard)
canardcommunitychurch.com
Kentville United Baptist Church, 503 Main Street, Kentville
kentvillebaptist.org
Holy Trinity Anglican, 45 Main St, Middleton
parishofwilmot.ca
Orchard Valley United Church,130 Cornwallis Ave, New Minas
orchardvalleyunited.ca
New Hope Wesleyan Church, 7054 Highway 12, Kentville
nhwchurch.ca
Hope Centre Family Centre, 9593 Commercial Street, New Minas
(902) 681-4673
All Saints Anglican, 521 Pleasant St, Kingston
(902) 825-2326
Covenanter Church, 1989 Grand Pré Rd, Grand Pré
orchardvalleyunited.ca/small-group-ministries/covenanter-church
St. John’s Anglican Church,164 Main Street, Wolfville
stjohnsanglicanchurchwolfville.com
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 118 Main St, Wolfville
corpuschristins.ca
Catholic Church of St. John the Evangelist, 339 King St, Windsor
(902) 798-2341
St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 48 Belcher Street, Kentville
facebook.com/stjosephschurchkentville
Wolfville Ridge United Baptist Church, 1366 Ridge Road, Wolfville
(902) 542-3419
Kings Presbyterian Church, 5563 Prospect Road, New Minas
kingschurch.ca
Wolfville Baptist Church, 487 Main Street, Wolfville
wolfvillebaptist.ca
