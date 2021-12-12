Christmas Church Listing

As we all know, 2021 has been a very different year, and so our Christmas Services listing continues to be a bit different. With changing guidelines, it’s best to keep an eye on the news and inquire directly with your faith organization of choice to see what they have planned this year. However you celebrate, The Grapevine wishes you all the best of the season.

Canard Community Church, 1315 Highway 341 (Upper Canard)

canardcommunitychurch.com

Kentville United Baptist Church, 503 Main Street, Kentville

kentvillebaptist.org

Holy Trinity Anglican, 45 Main St, Middleton

parishofwilmot.ca

Orchard Valley United Church,130 Cornwallis Ave, New Minas

orchardvalleyunited.ca

New Hope Wesleyan Church, 7054 Highway 12, Kentville

nhwchurch.ca

Hope Centre Family Centre, 9593 Commercial Street, New Minas

(902) 681-4673

All Saints Anglican, 521 Pleasant St, Kingston

(902) 825-2326

Covenanter Church, 1989 Grand Pré Rd, Grand Pré

orchardvalleyunited.ca/small-group-ministries/covenanter-church

St. John’s Anglican Church,164 Main Street, Wolfville

stjohnsanglicanchurchwolfville.com

Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 118 Main St, Wolfville

corpuschristins.ca

Catholic Church of St. John the Evangelist, 339 King St, Windsor

(902) 798-2341

St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 48 Belcher Street, Kentville

facebook.com/stjosephschurchkentville

Wolfville Ridge United Baptist Church, 1366 Ridge Road, Wolfville

(902) 542-3419

Kings Presbyterian Church, 5563 Prospect Road, New Minas

kingschurch.ca

Wolfville Baptist Church, 487 Main Street, Wolfville

wolfvillebaptist.ca

St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 48 Belcher Street, Kentville

(902) 678-3303