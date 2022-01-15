New Outdoor Rink at Benjamin Bridge

Benjamin Bridge winery is offering a new winter experience for their guests: a one- hour skate on their new outdoor rink, where you can also enjoy a glass of wine or a warm non-alcoholic beverage by the cozy fire pit or in one of their indoor spaces.

This outdoor activity provides a fun and welcoming space for you and a friend or the whole family or a small bubble to enjoy.

All guests wear a CSA-approved helmet while on the ice and follow the posted rink rules!

Keep a close eye on their social media for daily rink updates as bookings are weather-dependent. While walk-ins are welcome, it is strongly encourage you to book ahead to ensure you get ice time.

Book via their website at the bottom of the experience page or visit: benjaminbridge.com/products/outdoor-rink-reservation.