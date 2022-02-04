Nova Scotia Celebrates African Heritage Month

Submitted

Virtual celebrations for African Heritage Month began January 26 with a provincial proclamation and poster unveiling ceremony.

“I am delighted and honoured to participate in the launch of African Heritage Month 2022,” said Lt.-Gov Arthur J. LeBlanc. “This year’s theme is particularly significant because it honours African Nova Scotians who have worked tirelessly for change and played a key role in the development of Nova Scotia and Canada as a whole.”

The provincial theme, Through Our Eyes: The Voices of African Nova Scotians, recognizes the legacies of people of African descent through first voice, lived realities, and experiences.

“Learning from the past and acknowledging the present will help ensure a positive journey forward,” said Premier Tim Houston. “African Heritage Month is a time for all Nova Scotians to learn and grow as we commit to creating a more inclusive province where everyone can thrive.”

The African Heritage Month Information Network is responsible for selecting the theme, producing educational posters, and supporting the various virtual and in-person events across the province. All events will adhere to COVID-19 public health protocols.

For more information about African Heritage Month or to order a poster, visit: ahm.bccnsweb.com/wp/home