Nova Scotia Celebrates African Heritage Month

Articles
Genevieve Allen Hearn

Submitted

Virtual celebrations for African Heritage Month began January 26 with a provincial proclamation and poster unveiling ceremony.

“I am delighted and honoured to participate in the launch of African Heritage Month 2022,” said Lt.-Gov Arthur J. LeBlanc. “This year’s theme is particularly significant because it honours African Nova Scotians who have worked tirelessly for change and played a key role in the development of Nova Scotia and Canada as a whole.”

The provincial theme, Through Our Eyes: The Voices of African Nova Scotians, recognizes the legacies of people of African descent through first voice, lived realities, and experiences.

“Learning from the past and acknowledging the present will help ensure a positive journey forward,” said Premier Tim Houston. “African Heritage Month is a time for all Nova Scotians to learn and grow as we commit to creating a more inclusive province where everyone can thrive.”

The African Heritage Month Information Network is responsible for selecting the theme, producing educational posters, and supporting the various virtual and in-person events across the province. All events will adhere to COVID-19 public health protocols.

For more information about African Heritage Month or to order a poster, visit: ahm.bccnsweb.com/wp/home

Related Post

Kings District RCMP Safety Tips For Kids Playing in the Snow

Genevieve Allen Hearn

Margot’s Hidden Gems

Genevieve Allen Hearn

Visually Speaking: Three Years and Counting

Genevieve Allen Hearn

Who’s Who: The Honourable Dr. Don Oliver

Genevieve Allen Hearn

Celebrating African Heritage Month with the Honourable Don Oliver

Genevieve Allen Hearn

Zero-Proof: Herbal Tea Blending

Genevieve Allen Hearn