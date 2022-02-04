Al Whittle Theatre Presents: Dawn, Her Dad and the Tractor

Directed by Wolfville filmmaker Shelley Thompson and starring Robb Wells and Maya V. Henry

When a young woman with a startling resemblance to John Andrew’s wife Miranda appears days before her funeral, John Andrew MacGinnis begins an odyssey towards understanding. His son Donald is now Dawn, home to mourn her mother and repair the estrangement with her Dad.

Until further notice and due to COVID restrictions, social distancing will be required in the theatre for this screening. Seating will be limited and seats assigned at the door, first come, first served. If you are able to “bubble” with another group or family, please let us know at the door so we can maximize the seating to allow as many guests as possible.

Proof of vaccination required to enter the theatre (for 12 and older). Masks are required indoors.

Friday March, 4 at 7:00pm

Saturday March 5 at 2:00pm

$13.05 + hst = $15

Cash or debit/credit at the door

eventbrite.ca/e/dawn-her-dad-and-the-tractor-gala-night-wolfville-premiere-tickets-229940898417