ACADIA PERFORMING ARTS SERIES RESCHEDULES TWO CONCERTS

Due to the rise of the Omicron variant in Nova Scotia, and the resulting restrictions, the Acadia Performing Arts Series has rescheduled its next two concerts.

The TOM REGAN MEMORIAL CONCERT, originally scheduled on January 29, will now be presented on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Acadia’s Festival Theatre. This yearly concert presents the best performances by the Acadia School of Music students, faculty, alumni and friends. We are grateful for the ASOM’s collaboration and flexibility, making the rescheduling of this concert possible. Original tickets will be honored on April 8.

The LAILA BIALI concert, originally scheduled on February 13, will now be presented on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Please note that this concert, which was to take place at Acadia’s Convocation Hall, will be presented at Festival Theatre. Ticket holders will be issued new tickets with their reserved Festival Theatre seats.

We are very pleased that we were able to reschedule these two performances rather than having to cancel them. We are hopeful that, come March, the Covid situation will have improved sufficiently to allow the safe presentation of our 2021-22 Series’ remaining four concerts :

March 19, 2022 -TARIQ HARB

March 27, 2022 -SYMPHONY NOVA SCOTIA, conducted by Holly Mathieson

April 8, 2022 -TOM REGAN MEMORIAL CONCERT

May 21, 2022 -LAILA BIALI

Tickets are available at the Acadia Box Office, online (acadiau.universitytickets.com)

or by phone (902-542-5500)

For more info, visit pas.acadiau.ca