Home Heating

A clear blue gem of a January day

Annie Mae’s kitchen. Breakfast time – Hooray!

She’s looking out her window, I’m taking in the view

She turns and says, “That thing’s askew”

And clicks her tongue, calculatingly

“Neither leaf nor bud, it’s dead and gone

The wood would burn with the bark still on

And it’s leaning so…precipitously”

“Not a whisper of wind, no neighbours around

Shall we go lay that big ash down?”

She laces her boots, enticingly

“Anne Mae”, I say, “I got a maul in the car

I got a 260 Stihl with a good straight bar

Providing 2-stroke reliability”

“Picture it down and the brush hauled away

Imagine the scene at the end of the day

If we do this… industriously”

“I’d get the wood, you’d get the view

It works for me, if it works for you”

“Aahh”, she says, “reciprocity”

It’s half-past four, and just as we said

Chunked, split and stacked in the lee of her shed

And all leans to amber in waning daylight

Good straight grain and the length just right

While back at window, sweaters entangled,

The satisfied glow of the truly bedraggled

Coffee perking, dumplings steaming

The makings of a pleasant evening

Enter the Muse…insouciantly

“Far be it from me, of course, to presume

That yard, like this house, has plenty of room

Consider what’s coming. A south facing lee

Is a fine pretty place for hardwood to be

These BTUs, essentially free,

Could stay ’till the spring…comfortably.”

Bernard Irvin