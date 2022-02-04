Celebrating African Heritage Month with the Honourable Don Oliver

The Annapolis Valley Regional Library and the Honourable Don Oliver CM, ONS, QC, bring to you an online presentation of the long-awaited autobiography of the former Canadian senator on Tuesday, February 15 at 7pm.

A Matter of Equality: The Life’s Work of Senator Don Oliver examines the legacy of the first man, and the second Canadian, to bring the Black experience directly to the upper house. Lawyer and outspoken spokesperson for diversity and minority advancement, A Matter of Equality details his life as a Black man working within the system to bring change to Nova Scotia and beyond.

Growing up in the only Black family in Wolfville, Nova Scotia, Donald Oliver felt duty-bound to honour his great-grandparents, who had fled slavery in the US. His family’s fundamental creed was work hard, be humble, love the Lord, and do all you can to help other people. Donald Oliver would go on to embody those values in a big way.

Now retired, he looks back at a life lived in service to others. In his own careful and thoughtful words, he examines his days as a lawyer, social activist, teacher, and his twenty-three years of service as a member of the Senate of Canada.

You can register for this Zoom webinar, with Q & A, at valleylibrary.ca.