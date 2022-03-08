Ross Creek Centre for the Arts Upcoming Programming

Submitted

Making the most of winter and looking forward to spring and summer!

While the past few months have certainly been topsy-turvy we have been busy preparing and dreaming for the future! We can’t wait to welcome you back up the mountain and we have some exciting things coming!

Magical Torchlight Snowshoe & Raclette

March 5 at 6:30pm

A firelit forest adventure! All ages welcome!

The forest transforms into a different world at night. Let our torches guide your way through the winter landscape on this magical tour of Primrose Path (approx.imately 2km). Thrill your senses, and get a glimpse of the nocturnal side of nature. Our trails wind through 178 acres of beautiful fields and forests—perfect for a nighttime adventure. Stay after for an optional Raclette Dinner or enjoy the tasty hot drinks and homemade sweet treats for sale at the Centre. Bring your own snowshoes or call ahead to rent (48 hours is recommended). Registration open at artscentre.ca/natural-adventures!

March Break and SummerArts Camps 2022!

March Break: March 14-18

SummerArts: July 4-29

We are so excited to share our March Break and SummerArts programs for ages 4-16 with you! This past year a number of our programs sold out, so don’t miss the opportunity for extraordinary programs in a beautiful setting.

Following all Covid protocols in a way that keeps the joy and magic of creativity and community central, Ross Creek’s March Break and SummerArts programs are all taught by working professional artists with a fabulous support staff. Focussing on both creative skill development and fun, with outdoor classrooms and recreation, camp is the way childhood should be.

Our March Break and SummerArts programs include delicious and nutritious lunches and snacks, and all materials. We even have limited transportation available on our shuttle. Choose a single day or a whole week of amazing experiences (and stay overnight this summer for an unforgettable camp experience)!

Register now and learn more at artscentre.ca/youth-arts-camps !

Summer Teen Arts Academy

For ages 14-18

July 31-August 12

Our Teen Arts Academy is a two week immersive arts program providing professional direction and focus to help teens realize their inner artist. An exceptional faculty works closely with each student, stressing individual growth while encouraging achievement and cooperation. While the program is demanding we also encourage recreation and relaxation on our 178-acre property, with rustic cabins, walking trails, fresh-made local food and beach trips all supported by our highly-trained camp staff. Choose Theatre, Visual Arts, Film, Choreography, Writing, or Music for an extraordinary experience.

Register and learn more at artscentre.ca/summerteens!

Dance Summer Dance

For ages 13-18

July 31-August 12

DSD is back and better than ever! This intense and inspiring mix of dance and camp creates life-changing experiences for young dancers. Small class sizes ensure individual coaching and help to create attentive and supportive rehearsal environments. The program combines education in modern and ballet technique and choreography in a non-competitive setting with live accompaniment. Between classes, we encourage recreation and relaxation on our 178-acre property, with walking trails. Our meals are freshly-made and nutritious, with much of our food grown on site. We are committed to the study of dance as part of a healthy, full life for all. We are equally committed to the development of dance professionals, and our dance programs serve both kinds of students well.

Register and learn more now at artscentre.ca/dancesummerdance !

Stay tuned for more exciting events, workshops, and programs at Ross Creek as well as more details about Two Planks and a Passion Theatre’s show-stopping 31st season! To check out all that we have going on at Ross Creek you can visit artscentre.ca and follow us @rosscreek and @twoplanksandapassion on Instagram!