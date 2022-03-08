Kentville Ravine Closed Following Extreme Weather Event

Submitted

On February 18 and 19, heavy rainfall in Kentville caused erosion in the Kentville Ravine, closing the park until further notice. Public safety is of utmost concern. Town staff ask that the public not enter the park for any reason, from any point of entry.

Currently, the Town of Kentville and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada are working together to develop a reopening plan.

“This was a very significant movement of land,” says Rachel Bedingfield, Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Kentville. “We are deeply saddened that this extreme weather caused significant damage in a well-loved old growth wilderness area.”

“The ecological impacts are potentially profound and need to be understood,” confirms Tom Herman from the Friends of the Kentville Ravine. “I have never witnessed such a dramatic and powerful example of climate change, extreme weather in this case, resulting in a degraded and permanently altered natural area.”

Footing is unstable throughout the ravine. Although residents may feel compelled to enter the park, the public should not enter the Kentville Ravine before authorities have a full understanding of the damage. Town staff ask that the public be patient and let these organizations complete their assessment.

“Staff in town hall and members of the Friends of the Kentville Ravine understand that residents may feel a great sense of loss about the impact of this extreme weather on the park,” continues Bedingfield. “We will keep the public updated as we work through determining the next steps.”

For More Information:

Town contact:

Rachel Bedingfield, Director of Parks and Recreation and Municipal Accessibility Coordinator

rbedingfield@kentville.ca 902-679-2541

Friends of the Kentville Ravine contact:

Tom Herman

Tom.herman@acadiau.ca 902 670-3535