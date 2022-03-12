Kings District RCMP Warns of Credit Card Scam

Kings District RCMP are warning the public of a recent scam that has been circulating through Kings County. An example of the current scam is when a scammer calls the victim representing themselves as a bank or often bank security official. The scammer advises the victim that their credit card has been compromised and that a sum of money has been debited. The scammer then requests the victim to attend local stores to purchase gift cards to attempt to confirm the location where of the fictitious fraud occurred.

A recent case in Kings County saw a victim purchase $16,000 worth of gift cards and then provide the gift card codes to the scammer.

Police are reminding the public to protect themselves against frauds in the following ways:

-Do not send money, gift cards, Bitcoin or anything else of value to someone you’ve never met in person.

-If you have a feeling that something is not right, it is best to trust your gut and stop communicating with that person.

-A financial institution should never have to ask for banking information within the company.

Scammers can be very persistent and convincing. If you have been defrauded, you are not alone. If you or a family member has fallen victim to a scam, report it to your local RCMP office, as well as the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) by phone at 1-888-495-8501 or online at antifraudcentre.ca.