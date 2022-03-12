The Craft Brewers Association of Nova Scotia released their 2021 Craft Beer Annual Report showing an industry that has grown rapidly due to strong consumer demand and is positively impacting every part of the province. At the same time, they highlight growing challenges and a concern that the government and regulators do not appear to be listening.

By the numbers, NS Craft Beer has become an impressive local industry with over 70 independent breweries operating in every area of the province. Despite nearly two full years of pandemic conditions, local producers continue to invigorate small towns, retain younger workers and create tourist destinations. There are currently more than 1150 skilled, talented and diverse workers in this industry. In jobs per litre produced, that’s more 35 times the number of a multinational brewery when it produces in-province. In fact, nearly 20% of all provincial beer sales are crafted locally, with steady double-digit growth in a category otherwise declining.

“Today’s craft brewer is in the production, retail, hospitality and community events business, and they come in all shapes and sizes” says Brian Titus, President CBANS. “They spread their economic impact to every corner of the province and the one thing that connects them is a passion to create great craft beers that can be called Proudly Nova Scotian.”

nscraftbeer.ca