Benjamin Bridge’s Piquette Zero is a lively and delicious alcohol-free wine-style beverage. It offers a creative and unprecedented craft option to industrially dealcoholized wines that are so often stripped of their character.

“Instead of relying upon the forceful removal of alcohol, we tapped into the knowledge gained from making our artisan light wine refreshers: Piquette and Pink Piquette, which feature a naturally reduced alcohol content without compromising on quality or aromatics. With strong insights into the power of grape skins in providing the structure and aromatics in these low-alcohol wines, we applied these principles in making our new alcohol-free Piquette Zero.”

Not identical to wine, this new sensory experience is to be discovered for its own unique deliciousness with zesty suggestions of bergamot, key lime, yuzu, blood orange peel, and lemon preserve.

More info: benjaminbridge.com