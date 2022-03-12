Community Partner Making a Difference During Covid

A thank you to the Mud Creek Rotary from Carey Me.

Carey Me recognizes the generous support of the Mud Creek Rotary Club Toonie Toss when fundraising has not been possible for many community organizations .

Over the last decade the Wolfville Mud Creek Rotary Club has been a consistent major donor to the Carey Me Supporting Palliative Care in the Home charity. The Carey Me fund, administered by the Valley Regional Hospital Foundation, assists over 100 Annapolis Valley palliative patients each year. The Fund provides financial assistance to people with life-threatening illnesses, who choose to remain in the comfort of their own home with family and loved ones. Some examples of support include medications, in-home equipment rental, oxygen, respite care, ambulance fees, and other medical supplies for individuals.

Carey Me wishes to sincerely thank the members of the Mud Creek Rotary Club for their ongoing fundraising efforts that have provided significant funds to meet the critical needs of palliative patients who wish to remain in their own home.

For more information about the Carey Me fund or to donate vrhfoundation.ca/carey-me/