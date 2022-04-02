Community Discussion Will Tackle Increasing Energy Costs

Panel to explore alternative solutions to increasing power rates.

Those concerned about the rising cost of electricity are invited to participate in a free Zoom discussion of community-based options for generating renewable energy to help stabilize power rates. A knowledgeable panel of individuals will kick off the community discussion by outlining different approaches to delivering domestic energy which can be managed at the local level and save money for residents.

Erin Patterson, small business owner and Head of Research Services at Acadia University, will facilitate the virtual discussion on April 20, from 7:00-8:30pm. Panel members will include:

-William Marshall, Partner, Equilibrium Engineering and renewable energy specialist and consultant to the Town of Berwick for their innovative green energy projects.

-Erika Shea, CEO, New Dawn Enterprises, a community development corporation developing a solar garden to provide energy thereby converting an 80-acre residential and commercial property to net zero.

-Gurprasad Gurumurthy, Energy Coordinator, Renewables and Electricity for the Ecology Action Centre.

-Claudia Chender, MLA and NDP energy spokesperson.

The panel discussion will consider the question “Increasing power costs: is community-generated energy the answer?” The discussion will consider solar, wind, and other renewable energy projects that can be initiated and controlled on a community level. How can this be done and is it worth the investment? Will this solution provide long-term sustainability?

Nova Scotian communities are prioritizing green projects. For example, the Towns of Berwick, Mahone Bay, and Antigonish are collaborating partners in the Alternative Resource Energy Authority (AREA) to develop wind farms and solar gardens. Others are considering similar projects. Will this lead to lower power rates? The audience will be encouraged to comment and ask questions of panel members.

The community discussion is being organized by the Kings North NDP. It is the first of proposed future discussions focused on such topics as food security, affordable housing, child poverty and the climate emergency from a local community perspective.

Join the discussion free via ZOOM, April 20, 7:00pm – 8:30pm.

For more information and to register go to tinyurl.com/kingsnorthndp.