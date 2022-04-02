Raine Hamilton String Trio: A Free Community Concert

Submitted

The Mermaid Imperial Performing Arts Centre are celebrating being able to once again bring amazing talent to our community by hosting a FREE community concert! Join us on April 1 at 7:30pm as we welcome the incredibly talented Raine Hamilton String Trio to our stage.

Raine is part prairie songstress, part storyweaver. Each song has a story, delivered between songs with humour and grace. Raine invites deep love of the violin into the singer-songwriter genre, writing for violin and voice, as well as for guitar and voice. Joined by cello and upright bass, expect string arrangements that push and pull, that move as they console. The trio’s resonant, acoustic chamber folk has an otherworldly edge, and a lyric presence that cuts deep. Prism-clear vocals and strings are anchored in the ancient mountains, reaching out beyond the earthly.

Art is for everyone, music is for everyone. Raine often performs alongside an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter, making their concerts accessible to the Deaf community. Raine is also great with kids: ask them about their songwriting workshops.

Raine Hamilton String Trio

April 1, 7:30pm

Mermaid Imperial Performing Arts Centre

106 Gerrish Street

Windsor, NS

Reserve your seat by emailing puppets@mermaidtheatre.ca