Kings County Projects To Receive Federal Public Spaces Funding

Kings County will benefit from investments to help bring people back to public spaces safely

Submitted

The Government of Canada is fueling community revitalization and creating the conditions for local economies to thrive as they rebound from the effects of COVID-19

Canadian cities and towns flourish when they have community public spaces to promote social interaction and physical activity, and provide access to recreational programs and facilities. These amenities are integral to the overall well-being of individuals, families, and communities. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

On March 7, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants, announced total investments of $219,254.50 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for five projects in the Kings County area. “The Canada Community Revitalization Fund helps organizations renovate and improve important gathering spaces for our communities,” Blois says “After a difficult two years that hampered the ability for these organizations to fundraise, I’m proud that our government is stepping in to help ensure we can get back to the community events and activities we all enjoy.”

The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA).

The CCRF was launched in June 2021. The Fund provides $500 million over two years to Canada’s regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians.

The CCRF funding will support two major streams of activity: to adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public health guidelines, and to build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in, and explore their communities and regions.

Eligible recipients will include not-for-profit organizations; rural, municipal or regional governments; Indigenous groups and communities; and public sector bodies that provide municipal-type infrastructure. Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities. For more information on the application process, eligibility criteria and eligible expenses, or to apply for the CCRF, reach out to your regional development agency. Canada’s regional development agencies are continuing to deliver targeted support for economic recovery in the region. Application intake is open through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency for the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, Jobs and Growth Fund, Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative and Tourism Relief Fund.