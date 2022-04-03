Burger Wars 2022

Submitted

For the month of April 2022 we are inviting restaurants in the Valley to participate in a burger frenzy to find out who has the best burger in town!

Burger lovers will visit as many of the featured restaurants as possible and vote for their favourite burger!

For every featured burger sold at one of our participating restaurants, $1 will be donated to Campaign for Kids to help raise funds for financially disadvantaged children in Kings County.

For more information, visit campaignforkids.com/burgerwars/