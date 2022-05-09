Greenwood’s 7Arts Reopening

Submitted

7Arts is very excited to be fully reopened after Covid restrictions. They have spruced up their art space and are planning a grand reopening at the end of May.

7Arts is also excited to announce that Veterans Affairs Canada has approved a grant for an expressive arts therapy program.

7Arts is a not for profit organization and a community art space. Amber Juby is the founder and President of 7Arts and is the creator of this community. She wanted to engage the local community by providing an inclusive, creative space with a mission to teach, support, and promote the arts and art education. Inclusive means that the 7Arts space is a safe and encouraging environment accessible to all abilities. The organization is run by a volunteer board of directors as well as a group of hard-working local artists and volunteers. All are welcome here. Check the events calendar and you can find something for everyone: youth, teens, and families. Along with scheduled events, 7Arts can host private events and parties. Themed birthday parties with crafting events, family paint pours, or workplace teambuilding exercises are just some of the activities that 7Arts has held in the past. Amber has also created the NOVA Club: New Opportunities for Valley Artists. This group of local artists collaborate and congregate to help inspire each other. If you are interested in being part of a creative group or joining their team of volunteers, drop in for a visit to learn what 7Arts is all about.

Making Art Accessible is the theme for 7Arts Grand Re-Opening, Art Show & Sale. Friday, May 27, 4-8pm and Saturday, May, 28 12-4pm, 619 Central Ave, Greenwood. Meet 7Arts artists; tour the space with gallery, studio, makers space, and kitchen; and view upcoming classes. Shop in the Little Art Shoppe: there are many tiny treasures and you never know what you may find there. All gallery artwork is original, completed by local artists, and will be priced at $50 each. Light refreshments will also be served.

7Arts is extremely proud of the financial support received from Veterans Affairs Canada. The purpose of the grant is to bring awareness to the practice of expressive arts therapy and ongoing clinical research behind the arts therapies as psychological treatment methods for individuals struggling with their mental health. Amber Juby is a formally-trained artist with a passion for art making and Sarah Osborne is a registered counselling therapist, RCT, specializing in expressive arts therapy. Along with the support of 7Arts, together, they will deliver a four-week program, “Life Through A Mask”. This program has been developed by Sarah and is primarily aimed at art therapies for serving the military personnel and the veterans community.