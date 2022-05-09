Deep Roots Music Cooperative Call for Volunteers

Deep Roots Music Festival 2022 is happening Sept 23-25!

Lisa Hammett Vaughan

Festival Coordinator, Deep Roots Music Cooperative

Every time I go into town, someone stops me and asks, “What’s happening with Deep Roots?” For those of you who don’t know, the Deep Roots Music Cooperative is a non-profit organization in the Annapolis Valley dedicated to celebrating our musical and cultural heritage. The co-op was founded by Don and Anna Osburn in 2003. Deep Roots community members give freely of their time and expertise so we can meet our organizational mandate to develop musical programs and events, including an annual festival, and to encourage meaningful connections between cultures, community groups, artists, and audiences. Members also bring new and creative ideas, special skills, and a genuine love for musical expression to our programs and to the direction of our organization. In the 19 years since its birth, Deep Roots has produced two mini blues fests, two emerging artists series, two benefit concerts, an online music series, numerous school music programs for kids, film nights, dances, potlucks, community meetings, a concert series in Nordic tipis, and sixteen phenomenal festivals. Our team had to get creative during the Covid-19 lockdown, but now we are gearing up for our 17th Deep Roots Music Festival, September 23 – 25, 2022.

Do you have skills to add to the team? Our festival committee has a few vacancies that we would love to fill with some new volunteers who will bring diversity and strength to our group. These are management roles that include about five hours a week of planning activities and coordinating a team of people to reach organizational goals. In particular, we would like help in publicity, sales, and hospitality.

I encourage you to join us: collaborate with community members to create home-style fun and wonderful music. Getting involved with Deep Roots can help you:

• support and encourage artistic expression and celebrate our rich and diverse heritage

• work creatively with others and promote teamwork and team spirit

• learn or develop skills and discover your potential while building on your abilities

• get to know your community, make new friends, and develop important networking contacts

• gain work experience

• make a difference in your community

Too busy? We can work with you to provide rewarding experiences, whatever your schedule.

Please contact me to talk. Come to our May meeting to get the Deep Roots feeling. We are looking forward to meeting you.

Interested in volunteering? Contact Lisa Hammett Vaughan at lisa@deeprootsmusic.ca.