Theatrical society celebrating twenty years of musical theatre

Submitted

It has been twenty years since Stage Prophets Theatrical Society launched its first-ever production. We started in the basement of a local church, sixteen youth wearing tie-dyed shirts and singing their hearts out to Godspell. Over the past twenty years, our Stage Prophets family has grown and flourished and we have shared many magical moments with our community and our audiences. It was our hope that we would be celebrating our 20th Anniversary with our most ambitious production to date: an epic stadium-style production of Jesus Christ Superstar featuring a mass choir, rock and roll band, pyrotechnics, and even motorcycles. Unfortunately, the circumstances of the last two years have made this impossible for now, so we have postponed this show until 2023.

Though we have postponed Jesus Christ Superstar, we are thrilled to be able to gather once again and share the magic of live musical theatre with our community through our 2022 Production of “Stage Prophets in Revue!” With this Production, we will present all your favorite songs, show-stopping dance numbers, and heart-warming stories from the past twenty years.

Our company lives by the adage “Go Big or Stay Home”, and this year is no exception. Our incredible cast will be supported by a sensational group of musicians, gorgeous costumes, dramatic lighting, and a truly stunning multimedia projection system and design. The show will take us on a journey through the worlds of Mary Poppins, Anne of Green Gables, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Wizard of Oz, The Sound of Music, Les Misérables, and Fiddler on the Roof. Our grand finale will give the audience a small taste of what they can look forward to in our production of Jesus Christ Superstar in the spring of 2023.

We’re so excited to welcome back audiences and share the magic and joy of live musical theatre. Join us! You will not want to miss these limited performances!

Show Times

● Friday, June 3, 2022, 7:30pm

● Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 2:00pm

● Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 7:30pm

● Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 7:30pm

Location

Acadia Festival Theatre

504 Main Street, Wolfville NS

Tickets

Availability: Starting April 11, 2022

Location: Acadia University Box Office: acadiau.universitytickets.com/

Ticket Prices: $25.00

For more information visit stageprophets.ca