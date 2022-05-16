Prelude to a Kiss Set to Impress at Wolfville’s Al Whittle

Submitted

Under the creative direction of the National Stage Company of Canada comes a concert celebrating the legendary music of Ella Fitzgerald and Nat King Cole.

Prelude to a Kiss blends together an unforgettable evening of popular love songs made famous by the ‘first lady of song’, Ella Fitzgerald and the legendary Nat King Cole. Set against a stunning background, PRELUDE TO A KISS fills the stage with iconic music and storytelling that paints an intimate portrait of these award-winning artists. With incredible lead vocals by award-nominated recording artist and actress, Leina DeBoer, and the incomparable James Rich (direct from New York City) and featuring celebrated Canadian pianist, Morrisey Dunn of Halifax, Nova Scotia, with Michael Arbou on drums and Cailun Campbell on bass, this stirring new concert is an event not to be missed.

Featuring classic hits like “Summertime,” “The Man That Got Away,” “It’s Only A Paper Moon,” “Nature Boy,” “Blue Skies’, “Route 66,” “Two Young,” “The Nearness of You,” and “I Wish You Love,” among countless others, Prelude to a Kiss will transport you back to an era when jazz was the dominant form of popular music and could be heard emanating from radio stations and concert halls around the world. Prelude to a Kiss is not just a concert, but a sentimental journey that embodies a level of glamour, storytelling, and showmanship that will thrill audiences of all ages. We welcome you to join us for this exclusive Nova Scotia tour.