Meadowview Farm Music Series is pleased to announce a new concert experience at the Centre Burlington Community Hall in Centre Burlington, 3554 Highway 215 on the scenic Glooscap Trail. Two shows take place each month on Sundays from 2-4pm. A free-will donation can be made at the door, there will be a 50/50 draw, and the canteen has snacks and drinks for sale. All proceeds are used for upgrades and maintenance of the building and property, and to support local charitable activities.

Created by musician and retired scientist Dennis Jones, the sessions include a one hour performance by an invited special guest, plus two or three shorter time slots for musicians who would like the opportunity to be onstage with a captive and friendly audience.

Several genres of music can be heard from singer/songwriters and cover artists alike. Folk, country, rock, pop, soul, and blues are a few examples. Meadowview Farm Music Series has an account with Entandem, a RE:SOUND and SOCAN company, so cover songs can be performed legally and ethically with compensation distributed to their creators.

Image: The stage inside the 19th century schoolhouse, now the Centre Burlington Community Hall. Photo by Dennis Jones.