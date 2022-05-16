Mike Uncorked: The Unexpected Guest

Agatha Christie Mystery Takes CentreStage

Mike Butler

Who doesn’t know the name Agatha Christie? Honestly, besides Shakespeare and The Bible, Agatha is the best-selling author of all time, with billions of copies of her mysteries sold in countless languages. Her books are classics that always leave you guessing and wanting more. Her plays have been performed all over the world to sold-out audiences, and movie and TV adaptations have been entertaining us for decades through the BBC productions right up to the most recent version of Death on the Nile. Over the years, CentreStage Theatre has performed numerous Christie productions, including Love from a Stranger, A Murder is Announced, and the infamous Mousetrap.

Now you can see a stellar cast knock it out of the park with Agatha Christie’s The Unexpected Guest playing at CentreStage Theatre in Kentville. With brilliant characters, a plot to keep you on the edge of your seat, and that special touch that CentreStage always offers its audiences, you’re bound to have a mysterious, fun, and enjoyable night of theatre.

When a stranger runs his car into a ditch in dense fog in South Wales and makes his way to an isolated house, he discovers a woman standing over the dead body of her wheelchair-bound husband, a gun in her hand. She admits to murder, and the unexpected guest offers to help her concoct a cover story. But is it possible that Laura Warwick did not commit the murder after all? If so, who is she shielding? The house seems full of possible suspects. Join us as we follow the twisting plot of The Unexpected Guest to its unexpected conclusion.

Be aware that the show does depict smoking and gun play.

The Unexpected Guest is directed by Beth Irvine and produced by Suzie Blatt. The cast includes Kevin Irvine, Hannah Gerrits-Authier, Carole Ball, Allyson Higgins, Carson Ward, Bryen Stoddard, Richard Richard, Vincent Fredericks, Bob Cook, and Darrell Doucette. After months of hard work and dedication, this cast and crew are ready to take you on a mysterious and unexpected journey!

While we are all glad that health restrictions have been lifted for gatherings and mask requirements, CentreStage is still encouraging mask wearing and hand sanitizing, so if you have any questions, please reach out.

The Unexpected Guest continues to be performed on the Main Stage May 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 & 21. There will be a matinee performance on May 15.

Front of House opens at 6:45pm for the evening performances and 1:15pm for the matinee. Tickets are adults $15; seniors/students $12; children, age 12 and under, $5. This play does have some stage smoking and mature subject matter. CentreStage takes cash and now they also take debit and credit card at the door! Reservations are strongly recommended and are held until 15 minutes before showtime. You can call 902-678-8040 for reservations. Please visit centrestagetheatre.ca to find out about upcoming shows, auditions, and special events happening at the little theatre with the big heart!