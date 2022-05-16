Kings District RCMP Participate in Two Hockey Games in Support of Kings County Schools

Submitted

Kings District RCMP recently participated in two hockey games versus Central Kings Rural High School and Northeast Kings Education Centre. Both games were played at the Kings Mutual Century Centre in Berwick, Friday, April 22 and Monday, April 25. Both events were organized by the respective schools in support of SafeGrad. The SafeGrad concept is a plan to organize an enjoyable but accident and incident-free graduation celebration for high school graduates and students.

In Friday’s contest, Kings District RCMP topped the Central Kings Gators 8-5 in front of a crowd of friends, family, and supporters. The event raised over $1,300 for the CKRHS Class of 2022. The Gators were comprised of the senior boys hockey team along with the grade 12s from the senior girls hockey team.

In Monday’s game attendees were treated to an exciting game that finished with NKEC going ahead of the RCMP with less than one minute to play and winning the game 6-5. The Titans team was comprised of the senior boys hockey team from Northeast Kings Education Centre. The game raised over $1,100 dollars for the NKEC Class of 2022.

The Kings District RCMP hockey team was comprised mainly of RCMP members from various detachments in Kings County. RCMP partnered with Kingston Fire Department, EHS, Kentville Police Service, and the Canadian Armed Forces to round out the team. In Monday’s game RCMP partnered with the Valley Wildcats Junior “A” hockey club with special guests Josh Crooks and Ethan Kearney.

Kings District RCMP are wishing the graduating students of 2022 the very best as they begin their journey outside of high school in the coming months.