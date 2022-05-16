FODAR Back for 8th Season

Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal runs July 19 – 23, 2022

Eight years and counting! Whether you’re new to dance or you’re a committed fan, you’ll find Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal’s lively and eclectic programming has broad appeal. A fixture on Canada’s dance festival scene, FODAR 2022 presents five days of dance that pushes boundaries.

MARKET DANCES – Market Square

July 19, 20 – 8pm

Market Dances is always an audience favourite and no wonder. Soak in the scenery and the setting sun as you enjoy original works choreographed especially for FODAR 2022.

MAINSTAGE – King’s Theatre

July 21, 22 – 8pm and July 23, 2pm and 8pm

Our MainStage shows this year are a powerhouse collection of dance and movement performed by outstanding artists in a confluence works that touch on drama, theatre, comedy, and circus arts. Here are some of the highlights:

• Halifax/Montreal-based trapeze specialist Leah Skerry presents her new aerial silks trio which she performs with popular Halifax dance artists Lydia Zimmer and Anastasia Wiebe.

• Internationally acclaimed Sarah Murphy has performed works by choreographic greats who include Jiri Kylián and Ohad Naharin. She takes to the FODAR MainStage with “Enfant” by Netherlands-based choreographer Joeri Dubbe.

• Originally from Ghana now based in Halifax, Liliona Quarmyne choreographs and performs internationally and across Canada. She dances her original solo work “Warrior Boy” at the festival.

• Award winning dancer and choreographer Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo is Kanien’keha:ka (Mohawk) from Kahnawake. She is the Artistic Director of A’nó:wara Dance Theatre and brings a stage version of her electrifying film “Smudge” which she performs with Marshall Kahente Diabo.

• An exquisite dancer, Toronto-based Nicole Rose Bond performs the riveting solo“The High Heart”created by Canadian dance icon Patricia Beatty (1936-2020).

• Blurring the boundaries of theatre and dance as it presents refreshingly approachable art, the surreal and unbridled company Rock Bottom Movement brings a new production to FODAR.

Tickets for all FODAR 2022 MAINSTAGE events go on sale in early June. Tickets can be purchased online from King’s Theatre at https://www.kingstheatre.ca/events/ or by calling the theatre box office at: 902 532 7704. Tickets for MARKET DANCES can be purchased at the Gate before the shows.

Keep up-to-date on all the news about FODAR 2022. Visit FODAR.ca or follow us on social media: FB, IG and Twitter – @fodardance and VIMEO – vimeo.com/fodardance

FODAR would like to thank the following Public Partners for their support of FODAR 2022: The Government of Canada – Department of Canadian Heritage; Canada Council for the Arts; Arts Nova Scotia and Support4Culture (Nova Scotia Communities Culture and Heritage); Town of Annapolis Royal. Our appreciation as well goes to our Venue Partner – King’s Theatre. We wish to acknowledge that Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal takes place within the Mi’kma’ki, the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi’kmaq People. We are grateful to create and work on this land.