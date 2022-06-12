Snapshot: Northville Farm Heritage Centre

The Northville Farm Heritage Centre was founded in 2000 with the aim of preserving the tools, implements, and farming methods of the past. The collection currently encompasses ten buildings, and includes a windmill and blacksmith shop. “There are thousands of pieces of equipment,” says Wilfred Kinsman, volunteer.

After a long pause during the pandemic, events are picking up again this year: an antique tractor pull was held over the Apple Blossom weekend and a harvest event is in the works for later in the summer. On Facebook, search for “Northville Farm Heritage Centre” to join their group and learn more about visiting and supporting the Centre.

Northville Farm Heritage Centre

2918 Prospect Rd

Cambridge, NS

Photos by C. Anne Rogers: Lindee Climo adding the finishing touches to the oxen who are appearing on the Centre’s Apple Blossom Festival Parade Float this year. The oil tank oxen were created by Climo along with Monty Hall, welder.